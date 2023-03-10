Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to conduct general elections in Punjab, the top electoral body has directed secretaries of interior and finance to ensure availability of funds and security during the polls.

The Election Commission of Paki­stan [ECP], in a meeting with secre­tary interior and secretary finance, received a green signal regarding ar­rangements for conducting polls in the main province of the country. The interior secretary briefed the Com­mission on security and the secretary finance informed about availability of funds for the elections. The ECP di­rected the secretary interior to con­tact the Ministry Of Defence to ensure availability of security personnel for election security. Likewise, the Minis­try of Finance was directed to ensure provision of funds for the election.

The controversy of elections schedule in the Punjab provinces has seemingly been resolved as the Election Commission of Pakistan the other day [Wednesday] announced the schedule of general elections for the Punjab Assembly, fixing April 30 as the polling day. The matter of elec­tions schedule in Punjab reached an agreement as the public notice by the returning officer (RO) will be issued on March 11. The dates from March 12-14 have been specified for filing of nomination papers. The names of the nominated candidates will be published on March 15. Last date for scrutiny of nomination papers is March 22. March 27 will be the last date for filing of appeals against the ROs’ decisions, with April 3 as the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal. The revised list of candidates will be published on April 4, while April 5 will be the last day for withdrawal of candidature and publishing the final list. Likewise, the election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on April 6 with polling day as April 30. The notification said the schedule will also be applicable for reserved seats for women and minorities. The apex court last week in its verdict had said that the polls to the Punjab and KP assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days.