The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to reconvene the meeting regarding election security in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week.

An important meeting was held in the Election Commission of Pakistan under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss election security in Punjab and KP. Officials of intelligence agencies and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) briefed the ECP officials on the security measures.

Sources told Dunya News that the commission had decided to call another meeting next week regarding the security of the election. Officials of the Ministry of Defence and federal institutions will give a briefing.

The commission will take decisions regarding election security next week after briefing all the institutions.

The election commission has sought 350,000 security personnel for the two provinces to conduct the elections in line with the Supreme Court order. Officials said 67,000 polling stations - 52,000 in Punjab and 15 in KP - would be set up. They said the DROs would pinpoint sensitive polling stations which would be manned by security personnel and equipped with CCTVs.