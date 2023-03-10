Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Mr Khizer Af­zaal has assured that health de­partment was aware of problems faced by female polio workers and was striving to resolve them. He made the assurance at a cer­emony organized to celebrate International Women Day at the Director General Health Services Office. The DGHS, Dr Muhammad Ilyas, and polio eradication part­ners also participated. “The polio programme is observing the day to thank its female polio workers who work hard in very difficult areas to eradicate polio from Pakistan”, underlined the head of the polio programme. “More than 80 per cent of polio teams in Punjab have at least one female team member. But their strength in numbers is not the only reason why women are crucial to polio eradication ef­forts. They are, in fact, behavioural change agents”, reiterated the EOC coordinator, lauding the efforts of female polio workers. “It is be­cause of them that programme is able to reach and access every child inside houses. Without their participation it would not be pos­sible to rid Pakistan of polio”, ac­knowledged the EOC Coordinator.

The head of the polio polio pro­gramme reiterated that health de­partment was looking to improve the working environment and sal­ary structure of polio workers. He assured the female polio workers that a number of initiatives were under consideration which were solely dedicated to improving their work environment. “Punjab has recently wrapped up consulta­tive workshops with female front­line workers. The workshops were held to facilitate in-depth discus­sion on the key barriers faced by them and design solutions to ad­dress these challenges. The health department will ensure that polio workers especially female work­ers are treated with respect and dignity”, he said.