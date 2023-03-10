Share:

LAHORE - Fakhar Zaman punished Islamabad United for letting him off twice by belting a swashbuckling century that earned defending champions Lahore Qalandars a place in the 15 March’s HBL PSL 8 Qualifier in Lahore with a thumping 119 runs win in front of another fullhouse at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Fakhar made the best of the dropped catches at two (by Asif Ali off Hasan Ali) and 72 (by Hasan Ali off Shadab Khan) to score 115, his second PSL century, as Lahore Qalandars posted 226-5 after electing to bat first. Islamabad United, which has already qualified for the play-offs, had no chance against a world-class Qalandars bowling attack after they managed 50-2 in the PowerPlay overs before Rashid Khan ran through the middle-order on way to figures of 4-21 as the home side was spun out for 107 in 15.1 overs with Azam Khan absent hurt after injuring his left hand while keeping wickets. The 119-run defeat was the heaviest in the history of HBL PSL, while it was Lahore Qalandars’ second successive victory over Islamabad United by a margin of over 100 runs.

The champions had recorded a 110-run victory at the Gaddafi Stadium. Qalandars’ opponent on 15 March at the Gaddafi Stadium will be decided on Sunday in Rawalpindi when Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Friday’s winner between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will become the third side to qualify for the play-off, with the winner of Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans match in Rawalpindi on Saturday will complete the play-offs line-up. Earlier, Qalandars’ opener Fakhar Zaman scored his second hundred as his team scored 226-5. They lost opener Abdullah Shafique in the first over. Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged Abdullah with a full-length delivery. Fakhar and Kamran Ghulam carried the innings from there and that too in an aggressive mood. Fakhar smashed the ball all around the park. After getting three lifelines - two dropped catches and a successful review, Fakhar managed to score his second hundred in the tournament.

Alongside Kamran, he scored firing 122 runs off 62 balls. Kamran managed to score 41 off 30 before falling to M Wasim Jr. However, Fakhar didn’t stop there and completed his task. He also partnered with Sam Billings to score 70 runs together. Fakhar scored 115 runs off 57 balls including 8 boundaries and as many sixes. Billings contributed 32 off 22. Rashid Khan’s quick 15 runs also helped Qalandars put up a big score. For United, Farooqi bagged three wickets while Hassan Ali and Wasim shared a wicket apiece.