FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their illegal structures including sale offices. An FDA spokesperson said here on Thursday that Director Town Planning-II Junaid Hasan Manj checked status of various housing schemes and found Al-Shajar City and Sitara Gold City, situated at Daewoo Road, illegal. Therefore, FDA Enforcement Team sealed premises of these illegal colonies and demolished their illicit structures including sale offices. The FDA authority also warned the developers of illegal colonies to get their schemes legalised before selling any plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination. Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team also removed encroachments from the state land in Ahmad Nagar while further action against the encroachers was under progress, he added.
Staff Reporter
March 10, 2023
