FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two il­legal housing colonies and demolished their il­legal structures includ­ing sale offices. An FDA spokesperson said here on Thursday that Direc­tor Town Planning-II Ju­naid Hasan Manj checked status of various hous­ing schemes and found Al-Shajar City and Sitara Gold City, situated at Dae­woo Road, illegal. There­fore, FDA Enforcement Team sealed premises of these illegal colonies and demolished their il­licit structures including sale offices. The FDA au­thority also warned the developers of illegal colo­nies to get their schemes legalised before selling any plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination. Mean­while, the FDA enforce­ment team also removed encroachments from the state land in Ahmad Nagar while further ac­tion against the encroach­ers was under progress, he added.