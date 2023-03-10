Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Thursday ap­proved in principle the Hajj Policy 2023 and National Clean Air Policy.

The meeting of the federal cabi­net that was held in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif in the chair also ap­proved the National Accountability Amendment Ordinance 2023 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

While chairing the meeting, the Prime Minister said in order to pro­vide all possible facilities to Paki­stani pilgrims during their jour­ney and Hajj, the higher authorities should complete an effective and comprehensive strategy with the cooperation of the Saudi Arabian authorities as soon as possible.

Regarding National Clean Air Pol­icy, the Prime Minister said that the Ministry of Climate Change is commendable for formulat­ing the National Clean Air Poli­cy. He said that necessary steps should be taken for effective implementation of clean air policy. The cabinet was in­formed that air pollution has increased significantly in Pa­kistan over the years. Accord­ing to the Air Quality Index Report 2022-23, Karachi and Lahore are the most affect­ed cities in Pakistan in terms of air pollution. According to the report, air pollution in Pa­kistan reduced the average human lifespan by 2.7 years. According to a 2016 World Bank report, Pakistan’s econ­omy suffers substantial an­nual losses due to air pollu­tion. It was informed that in recent years, the number of accidents and various diseas­es due to smog in cities has increased tremendously. In this regard, the Ministry of Climate Change formulated a comprehensive policy to pro­tect citizens’ health, reduce annual deaths, improve agri­culture and improve air qual­ity in urban and rural areas.