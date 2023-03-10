Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Thursday vowed to resolve public disputes and cases of the lower strata of the society through the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) system on priority basis.

During the progress review meet­ing of Investigating Officers (IOs), he said that the Wafaqi Mohtaisb Secretariat had earned public ac­claim for its role and the services it had rendered since its inception. The Ombudsman asked his IOs to visit far-flung areas to resolve grievances at their doorstep in the shortest pos­sible time. All the IOs from Head Of­fice attended while 17 regional of­fices participated through video link.

The federal ombudsman was in­formed that as compared with last year, 32,006 complaints were re­ceived with the increase of 56 per­cent while 30,132 complaints were disposed of with the increase of 53 percent in the first two months of 2023. He was further informed that a 66 percent increase was recorded in receipt of the online complaints. The ombudsman expressed satisfaction over the disposal of complaints in the first two months of 2023.