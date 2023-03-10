Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday ar­rested Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Bol TV Co-Chairman Shoaib Ahmed Shai­kh on charges bribing a judge of the lower judiciary of Islam­abad in exchange for getting acquittal in a fake degree case.

The Anti-Corruption Circle of FIA Islamabad took Shaikh into its custody in connection with investigation of a case registered against him, the agency said in a statement. “We have started a further probe after the arrest,” it added. Before the statement of FIA, Bol TV reported that Shaikh was abducted from Islamabad In­ternational Airport by some uniden­tified persons. It said that he did not come out of the airport when a TV team went there to receive him. The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly reacted over the arrest of the owner of Bol TV network and condemned the FIA action. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a statement demanded immedi­ate release of Shaikh and said that this was another effort to suppress the media and stifle its voice. FIA registered a first in­formation report (FIR) against the businessman turned media owner Shaikh on allegations of giving Rs 5 million bribe to then additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) of Islamabad Per­vaizul Qadir Memon for getting acquittal in the fake degree case. The case was registered under the anti-bribery law and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the request of the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) regis­trar. The former judge Memon was also nominated in the FIR, according to the FIA. Accord­ing to details, the agency had summoned the Axact CEO last month in connection with the bribe case but he did not appear before the probe team. Axact, a Pakistan-based software com­pany owned by Shaikh, first came into the limelight in 2015 when New York Times broke a story that the firm had alleg­edly earned millions of dollars for selling fake degrees and diplomas worldwide through non-existent online universi­ties and schools.