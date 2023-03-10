Share:

PARIS - French singer Marcel Amont, a music-hall star known for hits such as “Bleu, blanc, blond”, died on Wednesday night at the age of 93, his family said. The whimsical showman, who had a 75-year career, died at his home in Saint-Cloud, on the outskirts of Paris, according to a statement from his family. Born on April 1, 1929 in Bordeaux, Amont moved to Paris in 1950, gradually making a name for himself in cabarets. In 1956, his first record received a Grand Prix from the Academie CharlesCros and he opened for Edith Piaf at the Olympia. He had a small role alongside Brigitte Bardot in the 1956 film “The Bride Is Much Too Beautiful” but his film career never took