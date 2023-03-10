Share:

LAHORE - The funeral prayer of de­ceased worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Bilal alias Zale Shah was per­formed at Baba Ground People House Islampura. Bilal, who got injured and detained during the clash of PTI workers with the police, succumbed to his injuries at Services Hospital Lahore here on Wednesday. Prominent PTI leaders including, Sena­tor Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Waleed Iqbal, Azam Swati, Farrukh Habib, Umar Sar­faraz Cheema, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Shafaqt Mahmood, Mian Mahmood Al Rashid, Mian Hammad Azhar, Jam­shed Iqbal Cheema, Ghulam Mohiuddin Diwan, Malik Waqar, Azam Niazi, Nasser Salman, Shabbir Syal, Mian Akram Usman, Zaheer Ab­bas Khokhar, Nadeem Bara beside a large number of workers attended the fu­neral ceremony of the de­ceased party worker and prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul. Cen­tral Vice President of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sena­tor Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, addressed the gathering on the occasion of the funeral prayer of activist Ali Bilal alias Zale Shah and said, Ali Bilal was brutally tortured and there were marks all over his body.