LAHORE - The funeral prayer of deceased worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Bilal alias Zale Shah was performed at Baba Ground People House Islampura. Bilal, who got injured and detained during the clash of PTI workers with the police, succumbed to his injuries at Services Hospital Lahore here on Wednesday. Prominent PTI leaders including, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Waleed Iqbal, Azam Swati, Farrukh Habib, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Shafaqt Mahmood, Mian Mahmood Al Rashid, Mian Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Ghulam Mohiuddin Diwan, Malik Waqar, Azam Niazi, Nasser Salman, Shabbir Syal, Mian Akram Usman, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Nadeem Bara beside a large number of workers attended the funeral ceremony of the deceased party worker and prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul. Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, addressed the gathering on the occasion of the funeral prayer of activist Ali Bilal alias Zale Shah and said, Ali Bilal was brutally tortured and there were marks all over his body.
Staff Reporter
March 10, 2023
