KARACHI-The funeral prayers of a martyred cop Rameez, who was shot killed by street criminals, were offered at Police Headquarters Garden South on Thursday. Among others, the funeral prayers were attended by Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, zonal DIGPs, district SSPs, senior officers of Rangers Sindh, Police, family, relatives and neighbours of the martyred policeman. Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho on the occasion expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family of martyred head constable Rameez and paid tribute to his services for the department. Deceased head constable Rameez was killed in an exchange of firing with street criminals the other day within the limits of SITE-A police station. Karachi Police chief directed the concerned police officers to provide the best and quality medical facilities to constable Sher Afzal, who was injured in the encounter and was under treatment in a private hospital. He also directed the concerned police officers to provide the prevailing privileges for the heirs.