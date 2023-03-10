Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Friday his party will contest elections with its own symbol.

Speaking to media, Mr Gilani said, "Despite being the part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PPP has its own manifesto, and being part of the government alliance does not mean that we are stepping back from our own manifesto."

Mr Gilani expressed his views over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and said Imran Khan had violated the agreement with the international lender.

"The PPP always takes decisions considering the national interest. The agreement happens with the state, not with the government. We will get rid of the difficult times soon," added the former prime minister.

On Monday, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari ruled out any possibility of contesting next general elections in alliance with Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) ruling coalition.

He also ruled out talks with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying the former prime minister is not a politician.

Talking to the media in Vehari, former president said just as the whole nation has to be fixed, the economy and military mindset have to be managed similarly the judiciary has to be handled. Talking about the judiciary he said that they are also from us.

Read also: Kundi foresees PPP clean sweep in polls

He said the country was not a public limited company and could not end with bankruptcy, adding Japan went bankrupt 10 times and then recovered.

Speaking about taking over the government, Asif Zardari said that it was not that they did not had any idea of the situation was and in fact they knew about the economic breakdown.

Earlier, Zardari arrived in Multan from Islamabad on a private plane where he was received by local PPP leaders at the airport. Later he left from Multan airport for Vehari. Yousaf Raza Gillani and Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood were also with him.

Talking to the media, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari said that there were many questions in writing and speaking. He said that they knew that there were difficulties but they had to stop Imran Khan otherwise he would have sold the country.

Answering a question regarding Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that Bilawal was young and gets angry quickly. He said that they could talk to politicians but not Imran Khan as PTI Chairman was not politician.

Former President further said that it was the job of the Interior Minister to arrest Imran Khan, the atmosphere of the election will be created now after which political decisions will be taken. He added that the elections will be held on time.

Zardari said that Bilawal had objections to the census to the extent of Sindh, adding that PPP was not part of the PDM but an ally of the government.