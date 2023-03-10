Share:

QUETTA - Health Secretary Saleh Nasir said that the provincial gov­ernment was providing a lot of funds to the official hospi­tals for providing free medi­cal treatment to the patients in the hospitals.

He expressed these view while visiting Government Teaching Hospital Gwadar on Thursday. On this occasion, Mir Abdul Ghafoor Kalamati, Makran Health Director Dr Muhammad Younis, District Health Officer Dr Abdul Wahid Baloch, PPHI District Support Manager Dr Munir Ahmed Baloch MS Dr Haifazur Rehm­an accompanied him.

The secretary visited vari­ous parts of the teaching hos­pital, including the emergency department, gynecology OPD and laboratory, and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and facilities provided to the patients in the hospital. He di­rected that the best possible fa­cilities should be provided to the patients coming to the hospital.

He said that the district hos­pital should be a role model for the rest of the government hospitals in the district, say­ing that the provincial govern­ment was providing a lot of funds for providing free medi­cal treatment to the patients in the official hospital. The pur­pose of providing a budget of millions of rupees was to en­sure the provision of the best public health facilities to the citizens, he said. He said that after the increase in public health facilities by the govern­ment, the trust of the patients in the government hospitals has increased.