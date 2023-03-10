QUETTA - Health Secretary Saleh Nasir said that the provincial government was providing a lot of funds to the official hospitals for providing free medical treatment to the patients in the hospitals.
He expressed these view while visiting Government Teaching Hospital Gwadar on Thursday. On this occasion, Mir Abdul Ghafoor Kalamati, Makran Health Director Dr Muhammad Younis, District Health Officer Dr Abdul Wahid Baloch, PPHI District Support Manager Dr Munir Ahmed Baloch MS Dr Haifazur Rehman accompanied him.
The secretary visited various parts of the teaching hospital, including the emergency department, gynecology OPD and laboratory, and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and facilities provided to the patients in the hospital. He directed that the best possible facilities should be provided to the patients coming to the hospital.
He said that the district hospital should be a role model for the rest of the government hospitals in the district, saying that the provincial government was providing a lot of funds for providing free medical treatment to the patients in the official hospital. The purpose of providing a budget of millions of rupees was to ensure the provision of the best public health facilities to the citizens, he said. He said that after the increase in public health facilities by the government, the trust of the patients in the government hospitals has increased.