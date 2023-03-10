Share:

SUKKUR - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Ghazal Siyal has said the provincial government took practical steps to bring women into the mainstream and resolved their problems. This she said while speaking at a function in connection with International Women’s Day at a local hotel, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), here on Thursday. She said Pakistani women, who possessed multiple qualities, should be given ample opportunities to participate in national development. Ms Ghazala said the Sindh government had taken practical steps to end the deprivations of the working women adding that every possible measure would be taken by her party for the welfare of women.