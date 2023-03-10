Share:

QUETTA - One-day seminar titled “Reconcilia­tion in Balochistan: Addressing the Grievances of Baloch” was held by the University of Gwa­dar at the seminar hall of the university. The keynote speak­ers and the panelists of the seminar included the Worthy Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Gwadar Prof Dr Abdul Razaq Sabir (TI), prominent politi­cians Mir Ashraf Hussain, Abid Rahim Sohrabi, Khuda Ali, Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner (G) Zakir Ali, Social Activist and President RCDC Gwadar Nasir Rahim Sohrabi, Moderator of the panel discussion was Reg­istrar Dolat Khan and Director Students Affairs Madam Sadia Naseer. The VC expressed his views and said, “Universities around the world are sources of knowledge. Universities are the seat of learning and change in the nation’s discourse hap­pen in universities. The Uni­versity of Gwadar will be an instrument of change in the re­gion. Wherever economic and political problems arise around the world, universities are ap­proached for their proper so­lution and these problems are solved and remedied only by educational and research insti­tutions. The purpose of organ­ising such conferences is to cre­ate awareness among students and to promote academic de­velopment and research.” Mir Ashraf Hussain, a senior politi­cal leader of the National Party, in his keynote speech narrated the historical background of Balochistan and the conflict in this region. He said that Paki­stan is a post-colonial country and we still suffer from the co­lonial baggage which we carry today. He, however, provided a list of actionable suggestions for the reconciliation process which include historical correc­tions, economic development of Balochistant, political free­dom, and fair and transparent elections in Balochistan.