QUETTA - One-day seminar titled “Reconciliation in Balochistan: Addressing the Grievances of Baloch” was held by the University of Gwadar at the seminar hall of the university. The keynote speakers and the panelists of the seminar included the Worthy Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Gwadar Prof Dr Abdul Razaq Sabir (TI), prominent politicians Mir Ashraf Hussain, Abid Rahim Sohrabi, Khuda Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Zakir Ali, Social Activist and President RCDC Gwadar Nasir Rahim Sohrabi, Moderator of the panel discussion was Registrar Dolat Khan and Director Students Affairs Madam Sadia Naseer. The VC expressed his views and said, “Universities around the world are sources of knowledge. Universities are the seat of learning and change in the nation’s discourse happen in universities. The University of Gwadar will be an instrument of change in the region. Wherever economic and political problems arise around the world, universities are approached for their proper solution and these problems are solved and remedied only by educational and research institutions. The purpose of organising such conferences is to create awareness among students and to promote academic development and research.” Mir Ashraf Hussain, a senior political leader of the National Party, in his keynote speech narrated the historical background of Balochistan and the conflict in this region. He said that Pakistan is a post-colonial country and we still suffer from the colonial baggage which we carry today. He, however, provided a list of actionable suggestions for the reconciliation process which include historical corrections, economic development of Balochistant, political freedom, and fair and transparent elections in Balochistan.
Staff Reporter
March 10, 2023
