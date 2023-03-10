RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Gwadar on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief was briefed on prevailing security situation, Formation’s operational preparedness CPEC security & efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.
COAS appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan. The Army Chief interacted with local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life. While interacting, COAS emphasised “handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces, committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity”. COAS laid particular emphasis on socio-economic development of the area. COAS announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood. Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo and Commander Quetta Corps were also present during the visit of the COAS.