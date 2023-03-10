RAWALPINDI    -     Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Gwadar on Thursday. 

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), Army Chief was briefed on prevail­ing security situation, Formation’s operational preparedness CPEC se­curity & efforts for en­suring a peaceful and se­cure environment.

COAS appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged to continue work­ing with profession­al commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan. The Army Chief interacted with local notables, elect­ed representatives and people from different walks of life. While inter­acting, COAS emphasised “handful of misguided ele­ments cannot shake the re­solve of the people of Baloch­istan and the Armed Forces, committed towards ensur­ing peace and prosperity”. COAS laid particular empha­sis on socio-economic de­velopment of the area. COAS announced welfare projects related to education, installa­tion of solar systems, fisher­ies, water, health, sports and livelihood. Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo and Commander Quetta Corps were also present during the visit of the COAS.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja meets National Women's Football Team