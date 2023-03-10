Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Gwadar on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), Army Chief was briefed on prevail­ing security situation, Formation’s operational preparedness CPEC se­curity & efforts for en­suring a peaceful and se­cure environment.

COAS appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged to continue work­ing with profession­al commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan. The Army Chief interacted with local notables, elect­ed representatives and people from different walks of life. While inter­acting, COAS emphasised “handful of misguided ele­ments cannot shake the re­solve of the people of Baloch­istan and the Armed Forces, committed towards ensur­ing peace and prosperity”. COAS laid particular empha­sis on socio-economic de­velopment of the area. COAS announced welfare projects related to education, installa­tion of solar systems, fisher­ies, water, health, sports and livelihood. Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo and Commander Quetta Corps were also present during the visit of the COAS.