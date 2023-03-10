Share:

LONDON - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children have officially been named as prince and princess on the Royal Family’s official website. It comes the day after Prince Harry and Meghan announced their daughter Lilibet had been christened and they used the title princess for the first time. Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, are named as the Prince and Princess of Sussex on the line of succession page.

They are sixth and seventh in line to the throne. Previously they were listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The rules governing the titles of royal children were set out by King George V - Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather - in 1917.

Archie and Lilibet were not prince and princess at birth, because they were not grandchildren of the monarch, but they gained the right to these titles when King Charles acceded to the throne. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.” It comes after the couple announced that Lilibet, who was born in June 2021, had been christened at their home in California.