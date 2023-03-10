ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will visit Bahrain today (March 10) to participate in the annual Manama Dialogue.
According to Foreign Office, the Minister of State will participate in the roundtable and panel discussions on regional security challenges. She will also meet other world leaders on the sidelines of the event. The Minister of State will also undertake three-day official visit to the United Kingdom from March 13 to attend the Commonwealth Day and Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in London.