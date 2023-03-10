Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will visit Bahrain today (March 10) to partic­ipate in the annual Manama Dialogue.

According to Foreign Office, the Minister of State will participate in the roundtable and panel dis­cussions on regional security challenges. She will also meet other world leaders on the sidelines of the event. The Minister of State will also under­take three-day official visit to the United King­dom from March 13 to attend the Commonwealth Day and Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in London.