LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that he doesn’t ‘need the establishment’ and he was ready to talk with everyone except the ‘thieves.’
In an interview, the former premier said that he only wanted elections to be held in the country as per the law and the Constitution and he was willing to speak to anyone in this regard but did not need ‘crutches.’ “I was asked if I would speak to the establishment if they wanted to talk. I said I’m a political person, I will talk to everyone except thieves,” Imran said, an apparent reference to the coalition government. Reportedly, Imran also told BBC Urdu that he had never invited Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to sit down for talks. “A statement has been circulating that I want to talk to the army chief [but] I don’t need the establishment.” Imran further said that a political party that enjoyed the support of the people did not need “crutches”. Asked whether the establishment’s attitude towards him had changed after the change in the military command, the ex-premier told the publication that “it didn’t make any difference to us.” He said that cases against the PTI were made during the tenure of former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa. “Prior to this, such custodial torture was never inflicted on senior people. “We had thought it would change when the new army chief would come but there has been no change and [our difficulties] have increased,” he said.