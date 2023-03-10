Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ad­journed hearing of the case for disqualification of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chair­man Imran Khan on account of Tyrian White parental is­sue till March 13. During the course of proceedings, pe­titioner Muhammad Sajid filed a miscellaneous appli­cation seeking permission to submit more documents in the case. He said he want­ed to amend his main pe­tition. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, ob­served that the Registrar Of­fice had raised some objec­tions on the application. The court, however, removed the objections and instructed fixing of the case for hearing. The court also served