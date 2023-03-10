Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director-General Shariah Academy, International Islamic University (IIU), Prof Dr Farkhanda Zia on Thursday urged the students to know their rights by reading the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH). She was speaking at a session titled: ‘Shariah and legal perspective on women’s rights’ held in collaboration with the IIUI Female Campus, and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) to commemorate International Women Day. Hundreds of female students of the university participated in the session. Prof Dr Farkhanda Zia highlighted the rights of women in both Islamic and Pakistani Law.

Secretary NCSW, Arif Anwar Baloch, as a chief guest of the session, elaborated status of women in Islam centuries before western treating and covenants were made on the issue reminding the audience about the status given to the mother, daughters, sister and wives of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH in Islam. The speakers also included Incharge, Dawah Centre for women, Dr Faryal Ambareen who encouraged the students to be the best version of themselves by improving physically, spiritually, ethically, and focusing on their health.