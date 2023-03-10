ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said that the foreign-funded Toshakhana thief, responsible for the return of terrorism in the country, did not appear in the court again today using the pretext of security. In a tweet, she said that there was no security problem for the “Avoid the Judiciary” movement, but if the court summoned him, he made excuses of disability and old age. The minister said that “video link jackal” will not present himself for accountability because he was also “a foreign agent and a watch thief.”
Share: