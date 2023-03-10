Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for In­formation and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Chairman Imran Khan, said that the foreign-fund­ed Toshakhana thief, re­sponsible for the return of terrorism in the coun­try, did not appear in the court again today using the pretext of security. In a tweet, she said that there was no security problem for the “Avoid the Judicia­ry” movement, but if the court summoned him, he made excuses of disability and old age. The minister said that “video link jackal” will not present himself for accountability because he was also “a foreign agent and a watch thief.”