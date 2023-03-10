Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­er Imran Khan Thursday, accus­ing him of being "unfit for the trial but healthy for political rallies."

Maryam Nawaz while speak­ing at a youth leadership cer­emony here, slammed Khan for allegedly using the party's workers and female followers as shields and for hiding be­hind a variety of excuses, such as health problems.

She said, "He gathers workers and followers for the 'Jail Bharo' (flood the jails) movement while hiding in his home."

The PML-N leader lamented the demise of PTI staffer Ali Bilal and urged for an investigation into his death. Maryam Nawaz observed, "A person promotes mischief and disturbance, yet hides like a coward while push­ing the youth forward." A PTI employee's life is also important because he is a human being.

She also slammed Khan's "hy­pocrisy", accusing him of send­ing his children to London for safety while inciting street violence in Pakistan.

She continued, “The person pushing you to march to the streets has kept his own chil­dren safe in London while he sat at home in a cast.”

Maryam Nawaz expressed shock and sorrow at Imran Khan’s behaviour of Ali Bi­lal’s father during a recent condolence call. She revealed how the sad father was forced to wait on the side­lines while Khan crossed his knees and pointed his shoe at him.

She stated, “I have nev­er seen such brazen disdain for a political worker. How can he love his children if he treats his party activists and their parents with such con­tempt?”

Maryam Nawaz sought a probe into the death of Ali Bilal and urged the nation’s youth to scrutinise political campaigns that force youth to face police batons while politicians hide in their homes.