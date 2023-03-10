LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan Thursday, accusing him of being "unfit for the trial but healthy for political rallies."
Maryam Nawaz while speaking at a youth leadership ceremony here, slammed Khan for allegedly using the party's workers and female followers as shields and for hiding behind a variety of excuses, such as health problems.
She said, "He gathers workers and followers for the 'Jail Bharo' (flood the jails) movement while hiding in his home."
The PML-N leader lamented the demise of PTI staffer Ali Bilal and urged for an investigation into his death. Maryam Nawaz observed, "A person promotes mischief and disturbance, yet hides like a coward while pushing the youth forward." A PTI employee's life is also important because he is a human being.
She also slammed Khan's "hypocrisy", accusing him of sending his children to London for safety while inciting street violence in Pakistan.
She continued, “The person pushing you to march to the streets has kept his own children safe in London while he sat at home in a cast.”
Maryam Nawaz expressed shock and sorrow at Imran Khan’s behaviour of Ali Bilal’s father during a recent condolence call. She revealed how the sad father was forced to wait on the sidelines while Khan crossed his knees and pointed his shoe at him.
She stated, “I have never seen such brazen disdain for a political worker. How can he love his children if he treats his party activists and their parents with such contempt?”
Maryam Nawaz sought a probe into the death of Ali Bilal and urged the nation’s youth to scrutinise political campaigns that force youth to face police batons while politicians hide in their homes.