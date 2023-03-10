Share:

Suicide refers to the intentional act of ending one’s own life, which has become increasingly common in Pakistan. Between 2005 and 2015, the suicide rate in Pakistan was 2.1 deaths, which has been increasing day by day. Recently, a group of researchers from Aga Khan University conducted a study and found that approximately 800,000 suicide incidents occur globally each year, with 75 percent of them from low- and middle-income countries, including Pakistan. Over the past few years, the suicide rate among students in Pakistan has increased, with 15 to 20 students committing suicide every day. The reasons behind these suicides are mostly unemployment, poverty, family disputes, depression, and various social pressures. According to psychologist Dr. Darya Khan, about 80 percent of people in Pakistan commit suicide due to depression.

Like other regions of Pakistan, the suicide rate has also been on the rise in Balochistan. One of the major causes of female suicide in Pakistan is related to marriage. However, cases of suicide occur daily in Pakistan but are often not reported, as there is neither a state-controlled effort nor awareness among people to report such incidents.

Thus, we humbly request the Government of Pakistan and all provincial governments to work together to solve this widely spreading issue before it gets out of hand.

AMINA AMJID,

Turbat.