Two important Pak-US dialogues next week.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that India was a constant threat to regional peace due to its aggressive policies.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the statement of the so-called Governor of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was yet another manifestation of the Indian leaders’ aggressive designs, which remain a constant threat to regional peace and stability.
She categorically said that the so-called Governor has made baseless claims which can neither change the facts of history nor the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir that remains internationally recognized disputed territory. “Jammu and Kashmir as never been, nor will ever be India’s integral part,” she added.
Baloch said rather than resorting to false and misleading assertions, India must vacate its illegal occupation of the disputed territory, and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.
The spokesperson said Indian leaders must not indulge in political rhetoric against other countries.
Baloch said Pakistan wants peace in South Asia and desires good relations with all its neighbours, including India.
She urged India to take necessary steps to create enabling environment for peace in South Asia and resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in peaceful manner.
Next week, she said, two important dialogues including the Energy Security Dialogue and the Climate and Environment Working Group Meeting will be held between Pakistan and the United States.
Baloch said that the Pakistan-US Energy Security Dialogue will take place on March 15, 2023.
The US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffery Pyatt will lead the US delegation. The Secretary Power and Secretary Petroleum will lead from the Pakistan side.
The spokesperson said the discussions will be held on energy priorities, advancing the renewable energy transition, and economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector.
She said the Climate and Environment Working Group meeting will be held on March 16. The US Department of State’s Oceans and International Environment and Scientific Affairs (OEC) Monica Madina Assistant Secretary will lead the US delegation.
The two sides will discuss Pakistan’s climate priorities and energy transition, water management, climate smart agriculture, biodiversity and protected national areas, air quality, and solid waste management.
This will be the second round for the Energy Security Dialogue and the Climate and Environment Working Group. The first rounds were held virtually in September 2021.
Baloch further said in the coming days, bilateral dialogues will be held with Countries in East Asia including Australia, China, Japan, and Malaysia.
Likewise, next week Pakistan and Australia will hold the 8th Session of Senior Officials Talks (SOTs) and the Trade Talks on March 16, 2023 in Islamabad, she said.
The two sides will review the bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation including matters relating to political, economic trade and investment, defence and security, educational and technical cooperation and people-to-people contacts, she added.
In the trade talks, the two sides will discuss bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Australia, the spokesperson said.