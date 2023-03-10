Share:

It should be a matter of huge embarrassment for an agricultural economy to have soaring food inflation, resulting in rampant poverty and compounded misery, especially among the downtrodden segments of society. The devastating floods last year played havoc with the country, pushing millions of people into abject poverty and increasing the poverty rate to 35.7 percent, according to the World Bank. The food cycle, from the farm to the table, stands disrupted. The country is struggling to make even food grain available to the masses, with wheat flour either unavailable or beyond the buying power of the people. The elite class is hardly bothered by market manipulations and spikes in food inflation that has become a matter of life or death for the underprivileged daily wager who earns a meager amount every day to feed his family. It is time for politicians to stop verbal spats and blame games and focus on doing something practical. To start with, ensuring the supply of wheat flour at a controlled price to the people should be the priority right now.

NADIL RAHIM BUKSH,

Islamabad.