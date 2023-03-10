Share:

ISLAMABAD - Begum Samina Alvi on Wednesday urged women to explore the field of information technology in view of its importance as the future of the economy.

Addressing the 30th convocation of Fazaia Bilquis College of Education for Women at PAF Base Nur Khan, she said universities in the country needed to focus on cyber security, Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and data analytics as the world needs skilled professionals in these disciplines. Begum Alvi said more and more companies, businesses, governments, and private organizations had adopted IT tools in their daily business processes and added that in the future, even more companies would shift to digital means. She said expertise in IT could prove a golden opportunity for Pakistan, which was struggling to improve its economy and enhance exports.

“By investing in the IT sector, equipping the youth, especially women with relevant skills, the country can amplify the volume of its exports and get out of the financial problems,” she said. Felicitating the graduates, she said their journey in the pursuit of education did not end but was an ongoing process of learning with experiences. She termed women an important part of the country and urged them to apply knowledge to the best of their ability in practical life. “Enhance your knowledge, excel in your profession, and use it for the betterment of society,” she told the gathering of graduates. Begum Alvi quoted the saying of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-iAzam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.” She lauded Fazaia Bilquis College of Education for Women, which as a unique non-profiteering institution, was imparting high-quality education to women.

She also appreciated President Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association (PAFWA) for its support in promoting education among women. Begum Alvi gave away medals among the distinguished students, while Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal Javed Ahmed conferred degrees on the graduates. Principal of the college, Ayesha Khurram, said 16 research publications had been started in collaboration with the Air University. She said the institution focused on the promotion of entrepreneurship and short courses to help women excel in diverse fields.