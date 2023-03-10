ISLAMABAD - Jamaat ul Ahrar, a militant outfit, on Thursday accepted responsibility for the suicide bomb blast that killed Governor of Balkh province in Afghanistan Mulla Mohammad Dawood Muzammil , said a spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek Taliban.
Seven persons, including the governor, were killed and nine others injured in the bomb blast.
Mulla Dawood was the leading figure of Taliban. The Jamaat ul Ahrar had differences with him over the rule in the Balkh province. The Jamaat also has its differences with Daesh which had created further insecurity in Afghanistan. Pakistan condemned this latest act of terrorism.