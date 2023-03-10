Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat ul Ahrar, a militant outfit, on Thursday ac­cepted responsibility for the suicide bomb blast that killed Governor of Balkh province in Afghani­stan Mulla Mohammad Dawood Muzammil , said a spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek Taliban.

Seven persons, including the governor, were killed and nine others injured in the bomb blast.

Mulla Dawood was the leading figure of Tali­ban. The Jamaat ul Ahrar had differences with him over the rule in the Balkh province. The Jamaat also has its differences with Daesh which had created further insecurity in Af­ghanistan. Pakistan condemned this latest act of terrorism.