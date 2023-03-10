Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) took out a rally from Liberty Chowk to Main Market for the public awareness of Janshan-e-Baharan Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal on Thursday. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman led the rally while traveling on a ‘bhagghi’.

Olympian wrestler Bashir Bhola Bhala also presented a mace to Secretary Sports. Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal will be held at Punjab Stadium today (Friday) in which as many as 30 bouts will be competed. Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Lahore Ch M Ali Randhawa, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DG SBP M Tariq Qureshi will be the guests of honour on this occasion.

Talking to media, the Secretary Sports said that dangal is the identity of Punjab and a popular sport among youth. “Punjab Sports Department is taking all essential measures to promote Dangal across the province,” he said and added: “Rustame-Punjab Dangal include top wrestlers of the province, who will be cheered and supported by youth at Punjab Stadium.”