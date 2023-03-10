Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) will organise a women basketball exhibition match in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan celebrations on March 14.

PBBF President Alamgeer Khan, Vice President Commissioner FBR Lahore Abdul Jawad, SVP PBBF Col (retd) Naseem Butt, General Secretary Ambreen Naseem and Chief Organiser Tournament Committee Col (retd) Asif Dar will be guests of honour on this occasion. Senior official Imtiazul Hassan will also be present. M Akram will be the organising secretary of the exhibition match.