The date for general elections in KP has still not been announced—despite clear guidelines to do so from the Supreme Court—which is only furthering the political and governance crisis in the country. While the ECP announced the schedule for elections in Punjab to be held on April 30, the election watchdog’s meeting with KP Governor Ghulam Ali to develop a consensus on the date of the poll remained an exercise in futility. It is unclear as to what is adding to the delay, and why the KP governor needs more time even though his responsibility is only limited to announcing the date without concerning himself with other matters.

According to reports, the ECP visited Peshawar following a letter from the governor. However, during the meeting the governor informed the participants that a final decision would be taken during his visit to the ECP office, which is probably expected to happen next week. The ECP however does not seem too pleased with this delay, and rightly so, as it made clear in a statement following the meeting that they had come to Peshawar with the sole intention of deciding on a date.

This is an issue that has exacerbated an already long-standing political crisis in the country, which also gave rise to a constitutional one that the judiciary had to settle. The ECP also expressed its concerns with the contents of the letter sent by the KP Governor to the ECP on March 7, advising the ECP officials to be well prepared on all issues involved in holding peaceful elections for the provincial assembly—mainly referring to the security situation in the province.

But the fact of the matter is that the Supreme Court asked the provincial governor to appoint the date of voting in consultation with the ECP, anything beyond that is not within the role defined for Mr Ghulam Ali. Under the constitution, holding peaceful polls is the responsibility of the ECP, and any security concerns will be addressed by law enforcement agencies and the caretaker government. Given the state of affairs in the country, and the increasing agitation between the PTI and the PDM coalition, we can ill afford any more delays as it is critical to put this matter to bed once and for all.