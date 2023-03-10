Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Advisor for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof Dr Abid Jameel visited the Institute of Kidney Disease, Hayatabad Medical Complex (IKD-HMC) Peshawar here on Thursday.

The caretaker advisor reviewed facilities and other matters provided to the patients in IKD. On the occasion, he inaugurated the waiting room constructed for dialysis patients and attendants and planted sapling under the plantation drive at the hospital premises. Earlier, in the ceremony organised to mark World Kidney Day, the caretaker health advisor was welcomed by the Director IKD-HMC Prof Dr Mazhar.

It is worth to mention that 28-bed dialysis unit of IKD is providing the best facilities to the patients on a daily basis. In view of the increasing number of patients and attendants, the need arose for the construction of a waiting room, which has been opened today after the completion of the construction work.