Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Karwan-e-Hawa organised books launching ceremony and poetic symposium to mark the International Women’s Day at Sethi House Peshawar.

The objective of the event was to revive literary tradition and motivate aspiring female poetesses to ensure creativity in poetry in accordance with globalisation and to provide creative environment for the promotion of art, poetry and literature. Female poetesses who presented their poems included Miss, Roshan Hazrat, Humaira Aslam, Salma Qaiser, Dr Salma Shaheen, Shaheen Ameen, Nadia Raza, Rani Sabeeh and Ghazla Yasmeen. They enthralled the audience with their beautiful poetry.