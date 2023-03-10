Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday took back a tender notice inviting firms to arrange a dinner for the meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee for the Ramazan moonsighting scheduled to be held on March 22.
KP's Auqaf Department had issued a dinner menu for the meeting.
A tender document titled “Short Tender for Arrangement Of Ruet-E-Hilal Committee Meeting” contains a list of mouth-watering traditional food items, has invited different “reputed firms” for quotations.
Following is the list of food items sought for the dinner.
Food for VIPs 100 persons
Dumpukht with rice 02 Nos
Naranj rice with beef
Mix vegetable
Chicken tikka boti
Naan
Seekh kebab
Russian salad
Fresh salad
Halwa
Mineral water
Cold drinks
Food for general public 100 persons
Naranj rice with beef
Chicken curry
Mix vegetable
Halwa
Naan
Cold drinks
Reception tea
Black tea
One bite pastry
One bite patties
One bite sandwich
Biscuits
As the document surfaced on social media, users could not help but criticise the committee for the tender amid the federal government’s announcement of an austerity drive in the wake of the tough economic outlook of the country.