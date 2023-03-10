Share:

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Thursday has sought reply from federal and provincial governments and other departments concerned in response to a petition filed against kidnapping of Zubair Khan, former Advisor to CM and Chairman Complaint Cell. The court postponed hearing of the high profile case till Friday (today).

The petition was filed Saad Ahmed, son of abducted person, with LHC Rawalpindi while making federal and provincial governments, Interior Secretary, Secretary Defense, IG Punjab, DG FIA and DG Anti Corruption Establishment as respondents.

The petitioner argued before the apex court that his father was shifted to unknown location after kidnapping by unknown men from near his house on March 8 in Rawalpindi. He said his all efforts to contact his father failed and he could not get any information about his whereabouts. The petitioner said that protecting lives and property is the prime responsibility of government but departments are involved in abducting the citizens.

The petitioner pleaded the court to issue order for recovery of his missing father. The court had sought reply from all the law enforcement agencies and other departments of government today (Thursday). Meanwhile, Race Course Police has registered a case against unknown persons for kidnapping Zubair Khan and began investigation. The case was registered on complaint of Mubeen Khan, the diver of the abducted person.

Quoting the driver, police said that he was serving as driver with Zubair Khan for last 15 years. He told police that he and his boss reached house at Gulnar Colony from office on March 8 when 10-15 kidnappers stepped down from 2 cars and 3 motorcycles and abducted Zubair Khan on gunpoint. He said that the abductors sped away towards an unknown location. He asked police to file case against kidnappers and recover Zubair Khan.