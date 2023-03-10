Share:

PESHAWAR - Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Pakistan Government employees Coordination Council staged separate protest rallies for salaries on Thursday. hundreds of healthcare professionals from throughout the province gathered at Jinnah Park and demanded payment of salaries for the last six months. They demanded pay and a service structure too.

They said the non-payment of salaries had prompted the LhWs to launch the protest. Also, Pakistan Government employees Coordination Council members protested against the government on Thursday for failing to offer the people relief against inflation. For a while, the demonstrators stopped all types of vehicles from using Khyber Road. They were waving banners and placards to seek an increase in their pay, led by the union leaders of the workers. They wanted an increase in the annual increments and allowances for each employee. If their demands were not met, the workers threatened to stage a sit-in protest in Islamabad