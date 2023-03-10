Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while day temperatures are likely to increase in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta eleven degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar fifteen, Gilgit seven, Murree five and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, cold and partly cloudy in Leh while dry in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula two degree centigrade, Jammu thirteen, Leh minus seven and Anantnag and Shopian three degree centigrade.