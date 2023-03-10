Share:

ATTOCK - Police have booked an accused for making fake call on 15. As per details, Aziz Khan informed Rango police station that four men had snatched his car and Rs 5 lac cash from him at gunpoint.

Police quickly responded and reached at the crime scene and started investigation. During the investigation, it came to light that Aziz Khan had borrowed money from Rehmat and now wanted to embezzle the money. Police arrested the accused Aziz Khan for making fake call on 15 and registered a case against him under the act.