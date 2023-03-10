Share:

Child labor is widely increasing in our society, which humanitarian organizations deem as a crime. The champions of humanity condemn this practice where minors are employed to work for their livelihood. Child labor is a curse. These children deserve the care of their parents at an early age to seek quality education. Depriving these children of their fundamental rights is not even tolerable under the constitution of the country.

In some countries, this practice is completely forbidden; however, it has become an international matter in most states as it is ruining the future of children extensively. UNICEF has issued a similar report regarding child labor, stating that around 156 million children, aged 5 to 15 years, are working as child laborers worldwide.

Child labor is a big offense. It is followed in many countries as tertiary work. Small companies use these children as an easy and viable source of earning a profit. And other marketers, like industries, mines, factories, etc., are using child labor at a high level to get more work at low labor costs. Poor children are more inclined to be involved in child labor as they are overpowered by parents to make some money to give financial help to their family at a very tender age (too young to understand their liabilities towards the family) alternately of taking proper education and enjoy their childhood.

What do we need to do to culminate child labor? To eliminate child labor, the government, as well as civil society, needs to play a role. Parents should be asked about their children. Education of the children is a must for upbringing them in society.

There is a need for more efficient and stringent government laws against child labor to prevent children from working at a young age. Parents are to be educated about the number of children they can have, bearing their income monthly. Family planning will also benefit in controlling child labor by decreasing the family burden of childcare and schooling. The government is to play its role to ensure the proper implementation of laws.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.