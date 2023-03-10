Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints/Newage Cables team and Master Paints team recorded contrasting victories in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 matches here at Lahore Polo Club on Thursday. Juan Cruz Greguol powered Master Paints/Newage Cables to a thrilling 8-7 win over Diamond Paints in the first match of the day. In-form Greguol contributed with four fabulous goals for Master Paints/ Newage while Simon Prada (3 goals) and Raja Temur Nadeem (1 goal) equally played well.

For Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Chulo Corti thrashed in three goals each while the remaining one came from Nico Roberts. The first chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each to finish it 1-1. Master Paints/ Newage played better polo in the second chukker by hitting two goals against one by Remounts to have a 3-2 lead.

The third chukker was identical to the second, where MP/Newage again struck twice against one by Remounts to stretch their lead to 5-3. They maintained their good show in the fourth chukker by banging in another brace against one goal by Remounts to make it 7-4. Diamond Paints started the fifth chukker aggressively which paid dividend for them and they thrashed in three back-to-back goals to equalize the score at 7-7.

No more goals were scored by either side, thus the match entered the sudden death chukker. Both the sides tried hard to score the match winner and it was Greguol, who converted the decisive goal to steer his side to a thrilling 8-7 win. Manuel Crespo’s heroics helped Master Paints thump Remounts 8-4 in the second match of the day. Crespo smashed in seven superb goals while Pelayo Berazadi struck one. On the other hand, Manuel Sundblad fired in four goals for Remounts.

Master Paints dominated the match right from the word go as they pumped in one goal in the first chukker and hammered a hat-trick in the second chukker to take a 4-0 lead. They added one more in their tally in the third chukker to make it 5-0 while Remounts struck their first goal to reduce the margin to 1-5. Remounts bounced back in the fourth chukker by thrashing in three goals while Master Paints hit two goals to take a 7-4 lead.

The fifth and last chukker saw Master Paints hit one more to win the encounter by 8-4. Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, executive committee members and polo enthusiasts witnessed and enjoyed the matches. Today (Friday), FG Polo will face DS Polo at 2:00 pm while HN Polo will compete against BN Polo at 4:00 pm.