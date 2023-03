Share:

KARACHI-National Disaster Management Authority has sent more aid consignment to Turkiye and Syria.

According to the NDMA, on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 65 containers containing relief goods were dispatched through a ship. This shipment includes 8,200 winter tents for earthquake victims in Turkiye. It also includes 15,000 ration bags and other essential items for Syrian victims. The ship departing with relief supplies will reach the destination in fifteen days.