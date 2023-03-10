Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that next elections should be held in October this year. We are calling a meeting and in­viting applications for con­ducting elections this year, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), would make arrangements for free and fair elections, he add­ed. Commenting on the poli­tics of Imran’s party, he said the country could not make progress due to the weak policies of Imran’s last re­gime. To another question about the installation of Im­ran’s party, in 2018 elec­tions, he said an official had made efforts to intro­duce PTI leader in Pakistan. He further said that Imran Khan could do anything for personal gain. He said that PTI leader Imran Khan is playing politics to regain power in this country.