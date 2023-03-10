Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Grade-19 officer of the National Highway Authority Ikram-usSaqlain Hyder has resumed his duties as Member Engineering Coordination of the National Highway Authority after vacation of the restraining order granted to his predecessor Arbab Ali Dhakan by the Islamabad High Court. Earlier, BS-21 officer Dahkan was removed from the post and transferred to Yarik-Sagu-Zhob project in Balochistan as a Member but he was restored by the Islamabad High Court, when he pleaded that he is being displaced from his home station just one and half months prior to his superannuation.

He levelled serious allegations over the management for violating rules and regulations but NHA went for the recalling of orders and explained before the court that Dakhan is not being displaced from Islamabad but he will remain at headquarter. NHA’s legal team also dispelled the impression of malafide intentions and bias and informed the court that he had been promoted to the Grade-21 by the same management. Resultantly, the court disposed of his writ petition paving way for Ikram-usSaqlain Hyder to resume his duties as Member EC.

Sources informed that he has been appointed on the said post on the directions of the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood and they believed that now onwards Hyder will act as ‘de-facto’ chairman as office of the chairman NHA is vacant from last many months and Federal Secretary Communications is holding look after charge of the post as well.

The BS-19 officer Ikram-usSaqlain Hyder was posted as Member Engineering Coordination by giving him anticipatory promotion into BS-20 with effect from 1st of May 2023. It is pertinent to mention here that last month when court restored Dhakan, the NHA’s management accommodated Ikramus-Saqlain Hyder by appointing him as Member Aided Projects and even besides that he is also holding the headships of two other high profile committees. He is the chairman of bid acceptance committee, which gives final node to the procurement processes involving billions of rupees while he is also the chairman of the grievance redressal committee that is mandated to hear the objections of the contractors against technical and financial evaluation of their bids and it can overturn the decision of the bid evaluation committee.