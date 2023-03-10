Share:

QUETTA - One person was killed while three others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, said a police spokesman on Thursday. The spokesman said that the deceased was identified as Saleem, who died on the spot. The incident oc­curred when a water tanker hit an IED planted by an unknown person at Hazara dam area of Harnai. The injured, including Abdul Bari, Mohammad Jan, and Naseebullah were shifted to the district head­quarters hospital Harnai for medical treatment.

An FIR has been lodged, and further investiga­tion is in process.