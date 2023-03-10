Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan, Dr Reena Kivinka here on Thursday said that the European Union (EU) and Pakistan were further strengthening ties to deal with challenges related to climate change, especially after the recent floods that wreaked havoc in the country, and to overcome barriers to gender equality. Talking to a private news channel, she said the EU had expressed solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan, saying the catastrophe was caused due to climate change.

She also highlighted the steps being taken by the EU in mitigating the effects of climate change. Observing that women were most vulnerable to such natural disasters, she said, “Around 85% of all new EU programmes will have a special focus on bringing gender equality in Pakistan, as the overall women’s participation in the decision-making process at home and community level is low.”

She stressed the need to empower rural women to build their resilience to reverse the impacts of natural calamities in an effective manner. “Climate change is a global problem and needs global cooperation,” she stressed. “We believe that formulating answers to non-traditional security challenges such as climate change and promoting global cooperation is mandatory for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she added.