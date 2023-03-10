Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have increased to $4.301 billion due to receipt of $500 million as GoP commercial loan from China.

“During the week ended on 03-Mar-2023, SBP’s reserves increased by $487 million to $4,301.0 million due to receipt of $500 million as GoP com­mercial loan from China,” said State Bank of Paki­stan on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.754 billion. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $4.30 billion and foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,453 billion. Pakistan had received much needed $1.2 billion from China in last few weeks. Overall financing from the friendly country would reach to $2 billion, as the country would further receive $800 million in the current month.