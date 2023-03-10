Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Pavilion at the three-day mega international tourism event titled “ITB Berlin 2023” held from March 07-09 in Germany continued to witness an overwhelming response from tourism stakeholders from across the globe.

The international tourism stakeholders are exploring the beauty and diversity of Pakistan along with great business opportunities at the Pakistan Pavilion and intend to visit Pakistan to see the incredible tourist destinations of the country. Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) along with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Embassy of Pakistan in Germany, provincial tourism departments and private sector stakeholders are participating in ITB Berlin 2023 to showcase the rich tourism potential of Pakistan with a view to boost inbound tourism in the country. According to the official of PTDC, Pakistan pavilion in ITB is being participated by 13 private sector companies and 4 provincial tourism departments including KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Balitistan along with PTDC and TDAP. However, a joint delegation of public and private sector stakeholders is also attending the event under one umbrella after an interval of 14 years. The mega event provides incredible opportunities to Pakistani private and public tourism sector stakeholders to attract foreign tourists and investment in Pakistan. The mega event also provides an opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry and create linkages with leading international players of the tourism industry which will greatly help attract more tourists.

Besides showcasing Pakistani tourism and cultural diversity business to business (B2B) meetings are also underway at Pakistan Pavilion to attract foreign investors and tourists towards Pakistan. Keeping in view the austerity measures of government of Pakistan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and MD PTDC attended ITB in virtual mode to minimize the cost of participation. Efforts have been made that a maximum number of private tour operators could participate in this travel to showcase their tour products and develop B2B linkages. Awn Chaudhry, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan Pavilion via zoom link, said that Pakistan is known for its bewitching natural beauty, cultural richness, and unparalleled hospitality offered to tourists.

He added that the government is committed to boost tourism and is making an all-out effort to improve the infrastructure for tourists and recover the inbound tourism to the pre-pandemic level. Advisor appreciated the organizers and assured that the government of Pakistan is ready to extend its full assistance in the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance foreign tourists influx in the country. Addressing the ceremony, MD PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that Pakistan is home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world and has innumerable locations of scenic beauty, the world’s highest mountains, many religious and historic places, unique arts and crafts and a rich culture and heritage. He further stated that Pakistan is now making all efforts to attract more foreign tourists and I believe that our delegation participating in ITB 2023 will utilize this time in a most effective manner to promote the image of Pakistan as a tourist-friendly destination.

He said that Pakistan’s participation in this biggest global event will certainly pave the way to build the image of Pakistan at the international level. ITB (InternationaleTourismus-Börse) Berlin is the world’s largest tourism trade fair held every year in Berlin which is expected to be attended by over 10,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors. The tourism boards, tourism departments tour operators, travel agents, hotels, system suppliers, airlines and car rentals agencies from more than 180 countries are among the companies are present at the event as exhibitors.

Participation of Pakistan in this International Tourism Exhibition will not only help to create a soft image of the country internationally but also will enhance the Business to Business (B2B) and Government to Government (G2G) linkages in the tourism and hospitality sector of Pakistan and Germany.

The event will also help enhance the inflow of foreign tourists to discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan which will contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

ITB Berlin 2023 Show provides a great opportunity to interact with the top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and travel providers.