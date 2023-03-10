Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Indonesia on Thursday vowed to enhance economic ties. Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio called on Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in Islamabad and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

They resolved to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between two countries with particular focus on trade and investment, the Foreign Office said. The Indonesian Ambassador also paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Industries and Production of Pakistan, Syed Murtaza Mahmud to discuss efforts to deepening bilateral trade by exploring industries that have complementary and competitive edges, and promoting investment between the two countries.

The two officials also exchanged notes on value addition industries and strategies to promote SMSEs and in particular those owned by women entrepreneurships considering their importance contribution to the economy of respective country, the Indonesia embassy said in a statement. They further noted the importance of diversifying traded goods and expressed commitment to help facilitate business community of the two countries to expand trade for mutually beneficial cooperation