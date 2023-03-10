Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Thursday urged the parents not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the provin­cial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars.

According to a police spokesper­son, the police rounded up 90 kite sellers and flyers during last seven days and recovered over 700 kites with 286 string rolls from their pos­session.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilise all avail­able resources to control the kite flying and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers. He said the kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand.

A special awareness campaign was being run to control the ban violation. The parents were urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not to allow them to be a part of illegal activities, he con­cluded.