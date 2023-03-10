SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Division on Thursday held a patwari over record tampering.
According to a spokesperson here, Rafaqat Begum resident of Factory Area, widow of Safdar Hussain submitted an application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Asma Ejaz Cheema in which it was stated that Revenue Officer Gahna Patwari with the connivance of Ehsaan and Ghazanfer Ali had deprived her from her inheritance property after taking bribe and made bogus documents (record tampering) under the fake registry number 742 and had transferred her property to Ghazanfer Ali.
Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz tasked Khateeb-ul-Rehman Circle Officer ACE to inquire the matter.
The officer during investigation found the patwari guilty and arrested him after conducting raid.