SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Division on Thurs­day held a patwari over record tam­pering.

According to a spokesperson here, Rafaqat Begum resident of Factory Area, widow of Safdar Hussain sub­mitted an application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Asma Ejaz Cheema in which it was stated that Revenue Officer Gahna Patwari with the connivance of Ehsaan and Ghazanfer Ali had deprived her from her inheritance property after taking bribe and made bogus documents (record tampering) under the fake registry number 742 and had trans­ferred her property to Ghazanfer Ali.

Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz tasked Khateeb-ul-Rehm­an Circle Officer ACE to inquire the matter.

The officer during investigation found the patwari guilty and arrest­ed him after conducting raid.